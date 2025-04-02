corporate-logo
#UnitedForSoccer

DC Power Football Club

#OneDistrictOnePower

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY

Alt Image Attribute

2025/26 Season Tickets

Alt Image Attribute

2024/25 Schedule

Alt Image Attribute

Events & Community

LATEST NEWS

VIEW ALL NEWS

Post-Match Facts: Power FC Falls to Spokane Zephyr FC, 1-2 featured image

Post-Match Facts: Power FC Falls to Spokane Zephyr FC, 1-2

msoverinsky, May 13, 2025, 11:15 pm

Read More
'Love Who You Love and Be Proud of That’: Alex Kirnos Celebrates Pride on and off the Pitch featured image

'Love Who You Love and Be Proud of That’: Alex Kirnos Celebrates Pride on and off the Pitch

msoverinsky, May 12, 2025, 4:00 pm

Read More
MATCH PREVIEW: Power FC Seeks Third Straight Win against Spokane Zephyr FC at Home featured image

MATCH PREVIEW: Power FC Seeks Third Straight Win against Spokane Zephyr FC at Home

msoverinsky, May 12, 2025, 3:00 pm

Read More
Post-Match Facts: Power FC Fights Back to Overcome Dallas Trinity FC, 3-2 featured image

Post-Match Facts: Power FC Fights Back to Overcome Dallas Trinity FC, 3-2

msoverinsky, May 8, 2025, 11:32 pm

Read More
MATCH PREVIEW: Power FC Faces Dallas Trinity FC at Audi Field on Thursday Night featured image

MATCH PREVIEW: Power FC Faces Dallas Trinity FC at Audi Field on Thursday Night

msoverinsky, May 7, 2025, 1:00 pm

Read More

NOW PLAYING

DPFC SHOP OPENING SOON!

Shop Now

ALL THE POWER

Alt Image Attribute

Power Fits

Alt Image Attribute

Star Power

Alt Image Attribute

Match Day Guide

SIGN UP FOR UPDATES, LATEST NEWS AND MERCHANDISE OFFERS

By submitting this form you are agreeing to the USL Privacy Policy.