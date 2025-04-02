2025/26 Season Tickets 2024/25 Schedule Events & Community LATEST NEWS VIEW ALL NEWS Post-Match Facts: Power FC Falls to Spokane Zephyr FC, 1-2 msoverinsky, May 13, 2025, 11:15 pm Read More 'Love Who You Love and Be Proud of That’: Alex Kirnos Celebrates Pride on and off the Pitch msoverinsky, May 12, 2025, 4:00 pm Read More MATCH PREVIEW: Power FC Seeks Third Straight Win against Spokane Zephyr FC at Home msoverinsky, May 12, 2025, 3:00 pm Read More Post-Match Facts: Power FC Fights Back to Overcome Dallas Trinity FC, 3-2 msoverinsky, May 8, 2025, 11:32 pm Read More MATCH PREVIEW: Power FC Faces Dallas Trinity FC at Audi Field on Thursday Night msoverinsky, May 7, 2025, 1:00 pm Read More NOW PLAYING DPFC SHOP OPENING SOON! Shop Now ALL THE POWER Power Fits Star Power Match Day Guide