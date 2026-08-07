WASHINGTON, D.C. (Aug. 6, 2026) – DC Power Football Club have announced the signing of defender Hallie Augustyn ahead of the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Fall season, pending league and federation approval.

“Hallie is a dynamic defender who reads the game well and provides a strong defensive presence,” Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. “Her ability to contribute on both sides of the ball adds valuable depth to our back line and we are excited to welcome her to the nation’s capital.”

Augustyn played four years of collegiate soccer at Baylor University from 2022-2025 where she made 79 appearances, scoring nine goals and recording one assist. The Flower Mound, Texas native started all 23 matches for Baylor this past 2025 season, helping the Bears to 12 shutout victories and leading their Sweet 16 run totaling 2,054 minutes played. Augustyn earned All-Midwest Region Second Team honors and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.

Hallie Augustyn

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Flower Mound, TX

Country: United States

Birthdate: April 1, 2004

Age: 22

Height: 5’9”

Status: Domestic

Transaction: DC Power FC Sign Defender Hallie Augustyn