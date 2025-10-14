DC Power FC is Washington, D.C.’s professional women’s soccer club, competing in the Gainbridge Super League, the new Division One women’s league.

As part of our commitment to growing the game and supporting the next generation of players, we’re proud to partner with Northern Virginia Soccer Club and the 2025 Battlefield Tournament to offer a special ticket opportunity for participating teams.

Join us on Sunday, October 19 at Audi Field for an exciting DC Power FC match and a memorable tournament weekend celebration!

Ticket Offer Includes:

Up to 15 complimentary tickets per participating team for players and coaches.

Additional tickets available at a discounted rate of $10 per ticket for friends and family (subject to availability)

To claim your tickets, visit the checkout page, select your tickets, and add the discount code NVSC25BATTLE

Deadline to finalize your order is Thursday, October 16. For additional questions, please contact Vishal Makwana at VMakwana@dcunited.com

We’re thrilled to welcome Battlefield Tournament participants to Audi Field and share the excitement of professional women’s soccer in the heart of D.C.