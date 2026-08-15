Your Match Day Guide
We welcome the Power FC fans to Audi Field for the Gainbridge Super League Season! Here’s your guide to Match Day at Audi Field.
Audi Field
BAG POLICY
To expedite entry into Audi Field, we strongly encourage fans not to bring bags to the stadium. Designated lanes will be set up for fans with bags and fans without bags. If you must bring a bag to the stadium, please see the important information below.
- No bags larger than 14” by 14” by 6” will be allowed into Audi Field.
- No backpacks will be allowed.
- Other bag types that will NOT be allowed at Audi Field include: coolers, luggage, or other similar bags that exceed the size restriction.
- Drawstring Bags and clear bags that fit the size restriction will be allowed.
- Guests can email guestexperience@dcunited.com with any bag and backpack questions.
Please see the bag policy page for a comprehensive list of items not permitted into Audi Field.
ACCESSIBLE SEATING
Audi Field has accessible seating throughout the stadium. For accessible seating accommodations, please email ticketing@dcpowerfootballclub.com, visit ticketmaster.com, or stop by the Audi Field Box Office on matchday*.
*On matchdays, the Box Office will open four (4) hours prior to the listed match time, until halftime of the match. The Box Office is not open on non-matchdays.
If additional assistance is needed upon arrival at the stadium, guests may contact a Guest Experience Supervisor, or stop by the Guest Services Booth located inside Gate A. When available, we will try to accommodate for one (1) companion ticket into a designated accessible seating area along with the guest.
Additionally, D.C. Power FC provides a wheelchair escort service by our Guest Experience team. Guests should see a D.C. Power FC Guest Experience representative upon entering the stadium at the Guest Services Booth by Gate A. Transportation is provided from the gate to your seat. Transportation back to the gate entrance after the event is available upon request.
If you are a fan who needs accessibility assistance, Audi Field provides a free courtesy shuttle that begins two hours prior to the start of the event and will run one hour after the event has ended. Initial pick-up location is on the south side of 55 M Street SE, near Navy Yard metro station, and drops off at Potomac and R St.
ADA SHUTTLE INFORMATION
This shuttle is designated for fans with ADA needs. Guests with ADA needs can have one additional person to accompany them on the shuttle. If there is additional room, more group members may use the shuttle.
After the event, pick up will be at Potomac and R St., just outside the Club Shop. The drop-off will be on the south side of 55 M Street SE, near the Navy Yard metro station.
The shuttle will operate for all D.C. Power FC matches at Audi Field. For other events, please email guestexperience@dcunited.com.
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION
By Metro – Audi Field is located near the Navy Yard metro station and is accessible on the Green line. The closest transfer point is L’Enfant Plaza. Hours of operation, fares, and delay information can be found at their website, wmata.com.
By Bus – Audi Field is accessible by the 74 and P6 Metrobus lines. For more information, visit wmata.com.
By Bicycle – There is a complimentary bicycle valet located at the corner of 2nd Street SW and T Street. We also offer multiple bike racks around Audi Field. There is also a Capital Bike Share station at the corner of First Street and K Street SE.
GATE LOCATIONS
Audi Field has several gate locations that may be used for entry and exit. Fans may enter via any gate to access Audi Field. There are no ticket restrictions at any of our gates, unless otherwise specified via email.
- Gate A – Located on the Northeast corner of the stadium at the corner of Potomac Avenue and First Street SW
- Gate B – Located on the East side of the stadium at S Street SW.
- Gate C – Located on the Northwest corner of the stadium located at the corner of R Street and Second Street SW.
- Premium Entrance – Located on the Eastside of the stadium between R Street and S Street SW.
To access a detailed map of Audi Field, please click here.
Gate Opening Times
Gates open 90 minutes prior to kickoff for all D.C. Power home matches unless otherwise announced by D.C. Power FC.
CLUBS AND SUITES
D.C. Power FC and Audi Field offer several hospitality areas for the enjoyment of our fans. If you are interested in purchasing tickets for one of our clubs or a suite, please email ticketing@dcunited.com.
Field Tables
Sideline Suites
Field Suites
LOST AND FOUND
D.C. Power FC guests who need to claim or report lost items during a game should visit the Guest Services Booth located just inside Gate A upon entry. Lost items will be kept for at least 30 days. After 30 days, items will be donated, or properly disposed of if containing sensitive information. Guests may contact lost and found at guestexperience@dcunited.com to inquire about and/or retrieve lost items. Lost and found is open Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 AM – 5 PM.
GUEST SERVICES
The Guest Services Booth is next to Gate A inside the stadium. The booth opens when gates open to the public and closes 60 minutes following the end of the match.
Services offered include:
- Accessibility accommodations
- Child I.D. wristbands
- Emergency assistance
- General information
- Guest comment forms
- Lost and found
- Sensory bags
- Ticket services
- Wheelchair service
100 Potomac Ave SW Washington, D.C. 20024
Matches are played rain or shine. The match may be delayed in the event of lightning or other dangerous weather. Guests will be notified in the event of a disruption delay in stadium and via social media. Please note that umbrellas are not allowed into Audi Field.
PROHIBITED ITEMS
For the safety and security of our guests, the following items are not permitted into the facility:
*Special considerations will be made for guests with special medical needs and parents caring for infants.
- Bicycle helmets (Can be dropped of at our free Bike Valet Service, located on 2nd street)
- Umbrellas
- Selfie sticks
- Weapons
- Smoke devices, flares, or fireworks of any kind
- Illegal substances, drugs, or chemicals of any kind
- Projectiles
- Metal, plastic, glass, or aluminum containers of an kind
- Hard-sided coolers or containers of any size
- No bags larger than 14″ by 14″ by 6″ will be allowed into Audi Field
- No backpacks or luggage allowed (“drawstring bags” that fit the size restriction will be allowed)
- Large purses, or other similar bags, that exceed the size restriction will not be allowed
- Poles of any kind (metal, plastic, or wooden)
- Any outside food or beverage
- Professional cameras and equipment, including lenses in excess of eight (8) inches, tripods, and monopods
- Animals (except service animals)
- Frisbees
- Artificial noisemakers, including whistles or air horns of any kind
- Laser pointers
- Streamers and confetti
- Drones
- Aerosol cans
- Rollerblades/skateboards/hoverboards
- Seat cushions larger than 16″ by 16″ or that contain armrests or metal backs
This list does not cover every possible prohibited item. If you have questions about a specific item not mentioned, please contact Guest Experience at guestexperience@dcunited.com. The list is subject to change. For more information on prohibited items click here.
FAN CODE OF CODUCT
Audi Field is committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable match-day experience for all fans and fostering an inclusive environment, free of discrimination and harassment. To adhere to these goals, Audi Field abides by the official Fan Code of Conduct that list provisions all fans are subject to when attending a match at Audi Field. To see full details of the Fan Code of Conduct, please click here.
ADVISORIES
Anyone caught trespassing or trying to enter the field of play will be subject to ejection and/or arrest.
Audi Field has two first aid locations in the stadium:
- Inside of the stadium next to Premium Entrance
- Upper concourse behind section 102
There are EMTs in the stadium that are ready to respond to emergencies. If you, or someone you know, are experiencing a medical emergency, please notify our Guest Experience staff for assistance immediately or Text “Assist” to 202-600-2022 to report issues or concerns during an event to request stadium staff assistance.
When in a Heat Advisory, we will allow one (1) sealed bottle of water per person, up to 20 oz. Water fountains are available throughout the stadium for fans to refill their bottles.
*Heat Advisories will be communicated through the Club’s social media channels, in coordination with the Mayor’s Office, typically the day of the event.
INJURY DISCLAIMER
All ticket holders will assume all risk for injury incidental to the game of soccer or other related activities. These activities can occur before, during and after the actual game. You can view our ticket policy HERE.