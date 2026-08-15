Audi Field

BAG POLICY To expedite entry into Audi Field, we strongly encourage fans not to bring bags to the stadium. Designated lanes will be set up for fans with bags and fans without bags. If you must bring a bag to the stadium, please see the important information below. No bags larger than 14” by 14” by 6” will be allowed into Audi Field.

No backpacks will be allowed.

Other bag types that will NOT be allowed at Audi Field include: coolers, luggage, or other similar bags that exceed the size restriction.

Drawstring Bags and clear bags that fit the size restriction will be allowed.

Guests can email guestexperience@dcunited.com with any bag and backpack questions. Please see the bag policy page for a comprehensive list of items not permitted into Audi Field.

ACCESSIBLE SEATING Audi Field has accessible seating throughout the stadium. For accessible seating accommodations, please email ticketing@dcpowerfootballclub.com, visit ticketmaster.com, or stop by the Audi Field Box Office on matchday*. *On matchdays, the Box Office will open four (4) hours prior to the listed match time, until halftime of the match. The Box Office is not open on non-matchdays. If additional assistance is needed upon arrival at the stadium, guests may contact a Guest Experience Supervisor, or stop by the Guest Services Booth located inside Gate A. When available, we will try to accommodate for one (1) companion ticket into a designated accessible seating area along with the guest. Additionally, D.C. Power FC provides a wheelchair escort service by our Guest Experience team. Guests should see a D.C. Power FC Guest Experience representative upon entering the stadium at the Guest Services Booth by Gate A. Transportation is provided from the gate to your seat. Transportation back to the gate entrance after the event is available upon request. If you are a fan who needs accessibility assistance, Audi Field provides a free courtesy shuttle that begins two hours prior to the start of the event and will run one hour after the event has ended. Initial pick-up location is on the south side of 55 M Street SE, near Navy Yard metro station, and drops off at Potomac and R St.

ADA SHUTTLE INFORMATION This shuttle is designated for fans with ADA needs. Guests with ADA needs can have one additional person to accompany them on the shuttle. If there is additional room, more group members may use the shuttle. After the event, pick up will be at Potomac and R St., just outside the Club Shop. The drop-off will be on the south side of 55 M Street SE, near the Navy Yard metro station. The shuttle will operate for all D.C. Power FC matches at Audi Field. For other events, please email guestexperience@dcunited.com. PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION By Metro – Audi Field is located near the Navy Yard metro station and is accessible on the Green line. The closest transfer point is L’Enfant Plaza. Hours of operation, fares, and delay information can be found at their website, wmata.com.

By Bus – Audi Field is accessible by the 74 and P6 Metrobus lines. For more information, visit wmata.com.

By Bicycle – There is a complimentary bicycle valet located at the corner of 2nd Street SW and T Street. We also offer multiple bike racks around Audi Field. There is also a Capital Bike Share station at the corner of First Street and K Street SE.

GATE LOCATIONS Audi Field has several gate locations that may be used for entry and exit. Fans may enter via any gate to access Audi Field. There are no ticket restrictions at any of our gates, unless otherwise specified via email. Gate A – Located on the Northeast corner of the stadium at the corner of Potomac Avenue and First Street SW

Gate B – Located on the East side of the stadium at S Street SW.

Gate C – Located on the Northwest corner of the stadium located at the corner of R Street and Second Street SW.

Premium Entrance – Located on the Eastside of the stadium between R Street and S Street SW. To access a detailed map of Audi Field, please click here. Gate Opening Times Gates open 90 minutes prior to kickoff for all D.C. Power home matches unless otherwise announced by D.C. Power FC.

CLUBS AND SUITES D.C. Power FC and Audi Field offer several hospitality areas for the enjoyment of our fans. If you are interested in purchasing tickets for one of our clubs or a suite, please email ticketing@dcunited.com. Field Tables Sideline Suites Field Suites

LOST AND FOUND D.C. Power FC guests who need to claim or report lost items during a game should visit the Guest Services Booth located just inside Gate A upon entry. Lost items will be kept for at least 30 days. After 30 days, items will be donated, or properly disposed of if containing sensitive information. Guests may contact lost and found at guestexperience@dcunited.com to inquire about and/or retrieve lost items. Lost and found is open Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 AM – 5 PM.